Vernon misses temperature record by one-tenth of a degree

It was 34.9 C Tuesday, just missing the 35 C record for June 22

It was hot in Greater Vernon Tuesday, but not quite hot enough to tie or set a new record for June 22. (File photo)

So close.

It was a scorcher in Vernon on Tuesday, June 22, with nearly a record-breaking temperature.

However…

“The record for June 22 in Vernon is 35 C and that was reached twice in 1958 and 1982, but it was only 34.9 C Tuesday,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon. “So yes, we were one-tenth off, ever-so-slightly away from a three-way tie which is almost unheard of.”

Deftly avoiding the phrase ‘cooling down,’ Sekhon said there would be a brief, er, reprieve from the 30-plus temperatures.

“On Thursday, highs will be around 28 degrees with some cloud and there’s a chance of showers today (Wednesday, June 23),” said Sekhon.

The heat wave will return for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure settles in, bringing dry and hot weather.

Sekhon said the potential to reach 40 C is there for Sunday and Monday.

The hot spot in B.C. and Canada on Tuesday was Ashcroft, at 37 C. B.C.’s cold spot was Tatlayoko Lake at 3.2 C and the coldest place in Canada Tuesday was Tuktut Nogait National Park in the Northwest Territories at -2.7 C.

READ MORE: Coldstream rugger buzzing over national team selection

READ MORE: Residential school survivors honoured in Vernon Legacy of Hope exhibit



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganWeather