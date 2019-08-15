The North Okanagan Cycling Society was awarded the Volunteer Group of the Year award by BC Parks. The Vernon group was nominated by BC Parks’ area supervisor Ryan Elphick (from left); NOCS treasurer Pete Zablotny, vice-president Matt Ball and president Brett Woods accepted the award and park rangers Keegan Hoffman and Nicole Kier. (Supplied)

Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins provincial volunteer award

BC Parks recognizes North Okanagan Cycling Society for volunteer efforts

The province has acknowledged all of the hard work and effort put forth by the North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS).

The Vernon mountain biking advocacy group has been awarded the Volunteer Group of the Year award.

“This award recognizes and gives thanks to our membership for exceeding expectations and reflects the hard work and good spirit of our community,” NOCS president Brett Woods said.

“This demonstrates to our members that we are seated at the stakeholder table and positions us well for new opportunities, long-term planning and continued growth for mountain biking in the area.”

The group, which now includes 1,000 members, maintains and builds bike trails, organizes group rides and runs programs for the mountain bike community in the North Okanagan.

“This shows us there is a growing interest in mountain biking in the community,” NOCS spokesperson Dudley Coulter said. “The more members we have, the more effectively we can advocate for new trails and protect existing ones.”

According to BC Parks, hundreds of groups and individuals donate their time to care for 1,033 provincial parks and protected areas in the province. BC Parks values these contributions and with this award, it recognizes those who go above and beyond.

NOCS was nominated by Ryan Elphic, the area supervisor for BC Parks Kootenay/Okanagan Region.

The organization is currently enjoying a summer break from its programming, but it will resume its work on Sept. 7, 2019, with its popular Toonie Ride Series.

