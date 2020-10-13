The Vernon Police Dog Service assisted police in tracking down and arresting a 21-year-old Calgary man Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (File)

Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

A 21-year-old Calgary man attempted to use stolen credit cards at a business Saturday

Vernon Police Dog Hawkes sniffed out a suspect which led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Calgary man who was in possession of stolen credit cards and a vehicle from a neighbouring jurisdiction.

The man attempted to make purchases with stolen credit cards at a business in the 3200 block of 39th Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 10, but after several declined transactions he left the business and staff quickly alerted police to the suspicious activity.

Staff provided a detailed description of the man and the vehicle.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP located a vehicle matching the description around 2 p.m. and attempted to implement a traffic stop.

“When the police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop with the suspect vehicle, the driver refused to stop and drove into a dead-end area of a residential subdivision,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said in a Tuesday, Oct. 13, statement.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in an attempt to evade police,” Terleski said.

Several items were seized from the vehicle, which was determined to have been stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.

A containment area was established and Police Dog Services (PDS) were enlisted in the search for the driver.

Hawkes tracked down the man in his hiding spot and he was arrested without further incident.

The Calgary man remains in custody and faces numerous charges including possession of stolen property, possession of weapon, flight from police and breaches of court orders.

