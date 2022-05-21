Vernon police in search of missing 13-year-old boy

Angelo Manuel Hodgson was last seen Thursday and is believed to be in the Vernon area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help in locating missing youth Angelo Manuel Hodgson.

Hodgson, 13, was last seen on Thursday, May 19, and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

He is described as an Indigenous male standing 5’3” and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Angelo Hodgson or has information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

