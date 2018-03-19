Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

Woman, 37, found unresponsive in home early on March 15; taken to hospital where she died

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS) has taken lead of a sudden death investigation after a 37-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her Vernon home.

Police were notified in the early hours of March 15 that the woman was taken to hospital from her residence on Cordon Place, near The Rise Golf Course. She subsequently died at VJH.

“Due to the circumstances, investigators are now looking into the matter to determine if foul play was involved in her death,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

RCMP were still at the home as of Monday as the investigation is ongoing.

“There is no risk to the public,” said Brett.

No further information is being released at this time.

