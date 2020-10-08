An alleged robber fleeing from the scene of a business in the 3000 block of 32nd Street was nabbed by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit who happened to be driving by Oct. 7, 2020. (Google Maps)

Vernon police nab robber running from scene

Serious Crime Unit was in the right place at the right time

Vernon’s Serious Crime Unit happened to be driving in the downtown area when they saw a man running while removing pieces of clothing. This caught the officers’ attention which resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man suspected of robbing a nearby business.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the 3000 block of 32nd Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

A man entered the business and demanded money. As he was fleeing the scene, he discarded items of clothing in an attempt to evade capture, RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The 28-year-old man was arrested by officers of the Serious Crime Unit and the suspect was charged with robbery. He remains in custody.

“Valuable, accurate information was passed quickly from the scene to our officers which allowed the situation to be resolved quickly and safely,” Terleski said.

RCMP said it’s fortunate no one was injured in the incident but acknowledge it may have been traumatizing for those who witnessed the event.

READ MORE: 6,300 pounds of food donated to Lumby food bank

READ MORE: Vernon homicides believed to be targeted: RCMP

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report
Next story
Kamloops man arrested following alleged sex assault, police chase

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke for August, September

The number of cases since January remains at three

BC VOTES: Clovechok is running on his record

Clovechok is the Liberal candidate for Columbia River Revelstoke

Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

BC VOTES: Columbia River-Revelstoke Green Party candidate is Fairmont’s Samson Boyer

Boyer ran in 2017 as well

BC VOTES: Revelstoke city councillor vying for Columbia River Revelstoke seat

Nicole Cherlet has lived in the city for 12 years and owns Big Mountain Kitchen

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

$1M donation from Stober Foundation to support UBCO students

The donation will also go to support public health

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

Community supports mother of Okanagan boy battling severe illnesses

Trayce Bennett, 12, has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since he was three months old

Most Read