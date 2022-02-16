Police are in search of Dawn Bobbie Larson, 34, who is wanted for robbery and assault with a weapon and is believed to be in Vernon, according to an RCMP press release issued Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Vernon police search for woman wanted for robbery, assault with weapon

Dawn Bobbie Larson, 34, is believed to be in the Vernon area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a wanted 34-year-old woman.

Dawn Bobbie Larson is wanted for robbery and assault with a weapon and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Larson is described as being 5’9” weighing 126 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dawn Bobbie Larson is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

