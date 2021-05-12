Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers helped return Chocnut, a stolen Pomeranian, to his family on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers helped return Chocnut, a stolen Pomeranian, to his family on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Vernon police track down dog thief, return Pomeranian to owners

‘People often ask what the best part of being a police officer is. Well, this is it, helping people’

Vernon police provided a heartwarming ending to a heartbreaking situation when they returned a stolen dog to his rightful place Tuesday evening.

On May 11, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP fielded a report that Chocnut, a small Pomeranian dog, had been stolen from a yard in the 3000 block of 24th Avenue.

Upon discovering Chocnut was missing from their yard, the owner began canvassing the neighbourhood.

The owner called the police for help around 6:30 p.m. after a neighbour said they had seen a woman carrying a small Pomeranian away from the area earlier.

Using this witness information, investigators identified a suspect and searched several locations in the city.

At 11 p.m., with more help from the public, officers found the suspect with Chocnut in the 2500 block of 27th Street.

The suspect was apprehended, and little Chocnut was returned to his family.

“People often ask what the best part of being a police officer is. Well, this is it, helping people, states Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The outcome of this event highlights the important roles both police, and the public have in solving and preventing crime, and how it takes teamwork to keep our communities safe.

“We have an incredibly happy family who has their beloved pet back and we’re happy to have been a part of it.”

The 41-year-old Vernon woman was arrested by police without incident and has been released from custody. The incident remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Dog missing after saving woman from huge house fire in Osoyoos

READ MORE: Kelowna skateboarders hope to get Lower Mission park

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DogsPoliceRCMP

Previous story
Tricycle for Phil: Support pours in for Kelowna man with traumatic brain injury
Next story
App helps paramedics find capsized canoeists near Revelstoke

Just Posted

What3words was first created in the U.K. in 2013 and is credited to saving the lives of outdoor enthusiasts around the world. (Contributed)
App helps paramedics find capsized canoeists near Revelstoke

What3words pinpoints the person’s phone location to a three-meter range

Brydon Roe and Anne Murphy are moving their business Shade Sails Canada forward with help from the Columbia Basin Trust's Basin RevUp program. (Columbia Basin Trust photo)
A sunny future for Revelstoke shade-making business

Shade Sails push their prospects even higher with help from the CBT’s Basin RevUp program

Anne Revell is a special education, behaviour and parenting consultant who is a part-time Revelstoke resident. (Contributed)
Column: Welcome to the Parent Bench!

Have questions about parenting? Contact Anne Revell at annemrevell@gmail.com

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Dogs can understand some English

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

People watch burning funeral pyres of their relatives who died of COVID-19 in a ground that has been converted into a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Infections in India hit another grim daily record that day as demand for medical oxygen jumped seven-fold and the government denied reports that it was slow in distributing life-saving supplies from abroad. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan)
Liam’s Lowdown: Tell us more how COVID-19 is impacting B.C.

Compared to other provinces, B.C. releases less data on COVID-19 infections and vaccinations

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Have you seen David Melanson?
Kamloops RCMP searching for missing Vernon area man

David Melanson was last seen in the Kamloops area

A GoFundMe page has been launched to alleviate the financial burden for “Captain” Kelly, a former Peachland School District bus driver who was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer. (GoFundMe.com)
Fundraiser launched for former Peachland school bus driver diagnosed with cancer

“Captain” Kelly was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Brad MacKenzie, advocacy chair for the ALS Society of B.C., says having research projects in the province allows people here to have access to cutting-edge treatments now being developed. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds research chair for Lou Gehrig’s disease at UBC

Pandemic has cut off patient access to international projects

In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. Questions remained Wednesday about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, as Manitoba limited use of the shot and Ontario announced it planned to save an incoming shipment to use as second doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christophe Ena, File
Questions remain about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in Canada

More than two million Canadians have received AstraZeneca and 17 have been confirmed to have VITT

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

The motorist was originally pulled over for driving-related offences May 1

(Black Press Media)
Emergency alert test an ‘accidental re-broadcast’ of last week’s, B.C. says

Province says alert was sent out due to human error

Most Read