Gas dipped below $1 in Vernon on March 23, 2020, at several stations. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Okanagan pumps dip below $1

A dollar can’t buy you much these days, but today it can get you a litre of gas

A dollar can’t buy you much these days, but today, it can buy you a litre of gas in Kelowna or Vernon.

According to GasBuddy, at least three pumps in the city are selling at 99.9.

The Centax on Pleasant Valley Road and 46th Avenue, and two Super Save locations are recorded at the low-low price of 99-cents.

Husky, Canadian Tire and Petro Canada also rolled back their marquee.

Gas stations in Penticton are also selling at 99.9.

One Esso in Salmon Arm is reportedly pumping gas for only 94.9.

Meanwhile, prices began to dip below the dollar line on March 19 in Metro Vancouver.

Meanwhile, gas in Calgary, Alta., is 33-cents cheaper at a mind-boggling 66.9 per litre.

READ MORE: Local states of emergency to be lifted amid provincewide declaration: Vernon mayor

READ MORE: Vernon council doesn’t want to prevent people from playing outside, mayor says

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Visitation limits in place at all Interior Health sites
Next story
World COVID-19 news, 8 p.m. update: Italian Patient No. 1 recovers, Wuhan reports just one case

Just Posted

CSRD closes playgrounds to slow spread of COVID-19

Residents asked to respect closure which will be in effect until further notice

MP Morrison urges disclosure of communities with positive COVID-19 cases

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian says he has reached out to the province for clarity

‘We are working flat out’: Clinic begs Revelstoke to act against COVID-19

‘No one is exempt’

Video: Vehicles abandoned on mud flats in Columbia River

One leaking oil

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

World COVID-19 news, 8 p.m. update: Italian Patient No. 1 recovers, Wuhan reports just one case

“You can get cured of this illness,” Italian Patient No. 1 says

Okanagan pumps dip below $1

A dollar can’t buy you much these days, but today it can get you a litre of gas

COVID-19: Visitation limits in place at all Interior Health sites

Essential visits only restriction now in place to keep patients, healthcare workers safe

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Dyer: Getting Okanagan lakeshore properties off natural gas

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Leaders of 16 First Nations set out priorities for surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Most Read