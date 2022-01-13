Vernon purchases more property for park space

Two-acre parcel is located just north of the Alpine Centre on Kalamalka Lake Road

Brett Bandy (from left), City of Vernon; Akbal Mund, Chair of Greater Vernon Advisory Committee; Mayor Victor Cumming; Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Brad Akerman, RDNO, stand near the newly dedicated park space and trail connection for the Grey Canal Trail – one of two recent purchases made by the city. (Contributed)

The City of Vernon is getting more green space.

The city has purchased a two-acre parcel of land on Kalamalka Lake Road, just north of the Alpine Centre, for the use of park, open space and trail.

The cost of the purchase is $192,000 with $190,080 coming from parks development cost charges, and the remaining $1,920 from Regional District of North Okanagan land sale reserves.

The sale matter was a declassified motion from an in-camera meeting session held Dec. 13, 2021.

As was the purchase of four acres of park land along Davison Road and 3.6 acres of trail right of way for the Grey Canal.

A land sale agreement with Westco Properties Inc. was announced prior to Christmas, which will connect the Turtle Mountain section with the Bella Vista/Okanagan Hills section of the Grey Canal Trail. The park land will be used for city park and open space.

“The development of the Grey Canal Trail has been a passion project for many community members, local government representatives, and avid local trail users for nearly 20 years,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This agreement makes way for a significant trail connection to be made from Bella Vista neighbourhoods to Turtle Mountain, and beyond.”

This acquisition is notable for the Grey Canal Trail, as the land for the extension was one of the last remaining privately owned portions along its route between Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Coldstream Valley Estates. If all connections are able to be made, the trail would be a continuous 35-kilometre route to explore by foot, bike, or snowshoe throughout the year.

“We see this as an important part of the overall development plan, which will also include the Tassie Creek walking path and wetlands, ensuring the protection of this environment for future generations,” said Greg Herfst, owner, Westco Properties Inc.

Once both the park and trail are improved, it’s anticipated they’ll be well used by residents of the development, neighbouring communities, trail users and visitors.

