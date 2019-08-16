Queen Silver Star Hayley Rakos (left) and Princess Silver Star Madison Barrett (right) introduce this year’s slate of candidates, competing for the crowns in Vernon Winter Carnival’s 60th year. The candidates are (from left): Chaundra Huber, Miss Century 21; Eva Calder, Miss Optimist Club; Piper Cahoon, Miss Johnston Meier Insurance; Quintessa Louis, Miss Vernon Volkswagen; Megan Fowles, Miss Okanagan Restoration Services; and Jessie-Leonia Knight, Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary. (Wayne Emde - photo)

Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

Half-dozen young ladies vying for 60th Vernon royalty crowns

Six for sixty.

A half-dozen young women have stepped forward to participate in the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program, competing for the crown of the 60th Queen and Princess Silver Star.

The Vernon Winter Carnival celebrates its 60th anniversary Feb. 7-16. The new queen and princess will be crowned at Proclamation on Thursday, Feb. 6.

“We are looking forward to working with these six young ladies and watch as they grow and gain confidence over these next six months,” said Celine Grosh, Queen’s Committee chairperson, who emceed the candidate’s launch Thursday at the Schubert Centre.

“This is the 60th year that the Vernon royalty has been representing the North Okanagan region as ambassadors by travelling across the province promoting the City of Vernon. They also attend many various local events.”

The six vying for the 60th crown are: Piper Cahoon, Miss Johnston Meier Insurance; Eva Calder, Miss Optimist Club; Megan Fowles, Miss Okanagan Restoration Services; Chaundra Hauber, Miss Century 21; Jessie-Leonia Knight, Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary; and Quintessa Louis, Miss Vernon Volkswagen.

The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program provides the candidates with valuable interpersonal skills, education through its various classes, scholarship opportunities and self-confidence.

During candidacy, the ladies will take part in a variety of classes donated by individuals in the community. Some of the classes they’ll attend include etiquette, personal boundaries and decision making, automotive, Vernon tourism, nutrition, health and fitness, hair care, dance, financial awareness and many more.

The four main events for the ladies during the program, as well as those tasked with being judges, are the fashion show, speech competition, talent showcase and Proclamation.

The candidates will also volunteer over the next six months at such events at Vernon Vipers games, Dancing With The Vernon Stars, Kindale events, Little Black Dress Party presented by the Archway Society for Domestic Peace and Kal Rotary Dream Auction.

Girls aged six-to-eight are required during the excellence program to participate as Little Miss Smith and Sons, and will also take part in Queen Silver Star events. Applications can be found online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Grosch also announced that the once-popular Snowflake Ball will return to the Vernon Winter Carnival during its 60th anniversary year following a lengthy hiatus.

“Vernon royalty will be joined at a special dinner and dance by invited royalty from other communities around the province,” said Grosch.

The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Chilcoot Conference Centre at SilverStar Mountain Resort.


