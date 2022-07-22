(Photo - Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

(Photo - Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Vernon RCMP asking for assistance in finding wanted man

Bradley Kilmury is wanted for theft and breaching his release order

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is looking for a wanted man.

They are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 27-year-old Bradley Kilmury. He is wanted for theft and many counts of breaching his release order.n

Kilmury is described as 5’10”, 188 pounds with brown hair, and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Kilmury or his whereabouts, the RCMP is asking you to step forward by calling them or Crimestoppers if you would like to remain anonymous.

