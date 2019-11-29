Vernon RCMP save home from fire

Fire in Lavington attic believed to have originated in chimney of wood-burning stove

An attic fire in Lavington was doused, but not by firefighters.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers are being hailed as heroes for extinguishing a fire in the attack of a home on Bluenose Road Nov. 29, shortly after 8:45 a.m.

The home, which is outside fire department coverage areas, was responded to by officers and upon arrival, the homeowners were racing to save their belongings and snuff the fire.

Heavy smoke was reported coming from under the roof and officers worked quickly with the homeowners to put out hotspots in the attic.

The fire is believed to have originated in the chimney of the wood-burning stove, media relations officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“With the winter months upon us, this is a good reminder to ensure the maintenance of your heating sources,” she said. “This includes fireplaces, chimneys, furnaces and wood burning stoves.”

“We are extremely grateful that no one was injured in this incident, and that the home was saved.”

