Suzie Clark was last seen on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Vernon. (Submitted photo)

Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

Police asking for public assistance in locating Suzie Clark, last seen in Vernon Dec. 30

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old.

Suzie Clark was last seen on Monday, Dec 30, in Vernon. Clark is described as an Indigenous female, 4’11 in height, 104 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Suzie Clark remains missing,” said RCMP media relations officer Tania Finn Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suzie Clark is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

