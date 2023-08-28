Dean Amendt is believed to be in the North Okanagan

Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man

Dean Amendt is wanted for three counts of breaching a release order

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is searching for a wanted man, 43-year-old Dean Nathan Amendt.

Amendt is wanted for three counts of breaching a release order and is believed to be in the North Okanagan.

He is described as six feet tall, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Amendt and if you have any information as to the whereabouts of him, call 250-545-7171.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

