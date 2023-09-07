Lexa Owen, 31, is wanted by police for failing to comply with a probation order

Lexa Owen, 31, is wanted by police for failing to comply with a probation order

Vernon RCMP searching for wanted woman

Lexa Jordanna Owen is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.

Lexa Jordanna Owen is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

The 31-year-old is described as being five-foot-four, 122 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Lexa Owen, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250)-545-7171. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at nokcrimestopper.com.

READ MORE: From Hospice with Love: Vernon society offering up drool-worthy prizes

READ MORE: “X” marks 10 years of terror at Spallumcheen’s Field of Screams

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna hospital receives largest single donation from local philanthropist
Next story
Drought conditions in B.C. a ‘sleeping giant of a natural disaster’

Just Posted

Okanagan College Revelstoke. (Contributed by OK College)
Revelstoke students enter second year of Tourism Management program

A photo of Brianne Wolgram before her disappearance. (RCMP)
Police still searching for answers in Revelstoke missing persons case from 1998

A webcam shot of Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)
Rain and cooler temperatures slow fires in National Parks near Revelstoke

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file.
MLA Minute: Falling into B.C.’s debt trap