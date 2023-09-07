Vernon RCMP searching for wanted woman

Lexa Jordanna Owen is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order

Lexa Owen, 31, is wanted by police for failing to comply with a probation order

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.

Lexa Jordanna Owen is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

The 31-year-old is described as being five-foot-four, 122 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Lexa Owen, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250)-545-7171. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at nokcrimestopper.com.

