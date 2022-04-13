Jennifer Burden

Jennifer Burden

Vernon RCMP seek help for missing woman

Jennifer Burden was last seen on Saturday

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance is finding missing person Jennifer Jacqueline Burden.

Burden was last seen on Saturday, April 9 in Vernon. No specific time or place where she was last seen is provided.

The 34-year old stands at 5’2”, 170 pounds and has dyed red hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information about Burden’s whereabouts, they are instructed to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

