Vernon retirement residence hit with COVID case

Interior Health confirmed one resident tested positive for COVID-19 at the Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residence on 23rd Street in Vernon.

Everyone in close contact with this individual is in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Outbreak protocols are in place to protect residents and all visits to the site have been temporarily suspended.

Interior Health and the private operator Chartwell will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. This includes:

Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms;

Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies;

Carrington Place is a combined assisted living and independent living residence privately operated by Chartwell;

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on our public website www.interiorhealth.ca.

A part-time staff member at Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residence tested positive for COVID-19 Jan. 21.

Interior Health continues to monitor COVID outbreaks at three Vernon long-term care facilities.

Creekside Landing on Okanagan Landing Road has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.

Noric House on Mission Road has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.

Heritage Square on 27th Street has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

