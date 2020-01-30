Members of two Vernon Rotary clubs will travel to the village of Aprik in Nepal to build homes following the deadly 2015 earthquake that claimed 9,000 lives.

Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

Local clubs to build two homes in village after 2015 earthquake kills 9,000, destroys homes

In the wake of the devastating 2015 earthquake in Nepal that killed nearly 9,000, Kalamalka and Silver Star Rotarians will travel to the village of Aprik, Gorkha.

The Rotarians will build two homes this October in the village close to the epicentre of the deadly earthquake that destroyed every home and school.

The first Rotarian to sign up was current Kalamalka Rotary president, Dr. Carmen Larsen.

“I am genuinely interested in this journey with my daughter as a step toward her understanding that cultures and languages may vary, but friendship and genuine care for people we don’t know in Vernon, such as giving to the food bank, is just like caring for people we don’t know in Nepal,” Dr. Larsen said. “I believe we need to make more authentic connections to all people locally and globally.”

The team is comprised of members from two local Rotary clubs, including Patti Shales Lefkos, Barry Hodgins, Carmen Larsen, Esme Szudek, Greg McKinnon, Tom Lewis, Jennifer Cramer-Lewis,Vern Belsheim, Penny Trudel, Gillian Gerylo, Krista Blankley and Ainsley Blankley.

“Survivors of disasters can face the loss of their homes, security and happiness as well as feeling hopeless and forgotten,” Kalamalka Rotarian Vern Belsheim said. “It is our intent they will be greatly encouraged by those who care, and who will assist with even a small part of the rebuild. Restoring hope is the reason that Rotarian volunteers around the world strive to put ‘Service above Self.’”

Several events are upcoming to raise funds to complete the builds.

Nepal team member Lewis will be taking the plunge at the Polar Bear Swim on Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. Donations can be sent via e-transfer to Nepal 2020 at profitstom@gmail.com.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, a slideshow, Trek the Himalaya, will be shown at the Schubert Centre at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Donations are also accepted anytime through CanadaHelps.org under the name Nepal – One Day At A Time. Tax receipts will be issued for any donation.

READ MORE: Social media key in search for missing Vernon man

READ MORE: Van crumpled after rear-ending logging truck on Highway 97 near Oyama

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plastics ban coming after Environment Canada science review backs need
Next story
Revelstokian fights fires in Australia

Just Posted

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

Jake-Jay Construction applied to use Crown Land near the Jordan River as a gravel pit

Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Up to 25 centimetres forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Revelstokian becomes a Russian ballet dancer

‘It feels like a dream’

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long study

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

Gleaners get a hand from Vernon seniors

Creekside residents paired up almost 3,000 socks

RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Shuswap

Salmon Arm officers believe stabbing the result of targeted attack

Vernon man convicted of 2 stabbings awaits sentencing

Samule McIntosh, found guilty by jury in May 2019, will be sentenced Friday

Most Read