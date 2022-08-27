Vernon Search and Rescue was kept busy with three tasks Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue was kept busy with three tasks Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue called to three incidents in one night

VSAR was unable to locate a missing person in an area just north of Vernon

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) had its hands full Friday night with several calls occupying them late into the night.

VSAR was called by the Vernon RCMP to three separate tasks on Aug. 26. The first task was to investigate a partially submerged sailboat on Okanagan Lake.

“Thankfully the boat turned out to be abandoned and no one was onboard,” VSAR said Saturday morning.

As crews were on the lake responding to the sailboat, the team received another call, this time to help locate a person in the Vernon area. However, VSAR was stood down on this task before deploying members.

Then, as the boat crew was mooring and the ground crews were heading back to the hall, the team was called to find another missing person in an area just north of Vernon.

VSAR responded with members on bikes, in vehicles, and on foot to search a large overgrown area.

They were eventually stood down for the night after being unable to locate the person.

After some quick maintenance of their gear the team members were heading home shortly before 2 am.

READ MORE: Saved after boaters are stranded on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Penticton Search and Rescue air and ground crews busy with injured and lost hikers

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Search and RescueVernon

Previous story
Lightning is the suspected cause of two out of three new fires near Revelstoke
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Police search for suspects after hate-motivated assault

Just Posted

Three new fires near Revelstoke, shown by an orange diamond. (BC Wildfire Services)
Lightning is the suspected cause of two out of three new fires near Revelstoke

The red is intensive and has been extinguished, the yellow is intermediate with only four fires left, and the green is extensive. (Parks Canada)
Eight of Mt. Revelstoke’s most dangerous fires have been extinguished

City council approved Lanzo Lane as the new name of a street in Arrow Heights. (City of Revelstoke)
City council approves the naming of a street in Arrow Heights

Woodenhead at its new location at the Trans-Canada highway junction at Revelstoke, 1962. Photographer: Estelle Dickey. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 9250)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 25