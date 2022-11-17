Vernon Search and Rescue, police conducting search on Okanagan Lake

The search is being conducted in the Beachcomber Bay Road area

Vernon Search and Rescue is conducting an underwater search Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) and the RCMP are conducting a search on Okanagan Lake.

VSAR’s boat is patrolling the area south of Beachcomber Bay Road, with a police vehicle stationed at Tronson Road.

VSAR manager Trevor Honigman says the search and rescue team was called upon by the RCMP to conduct an underwater search using SONAR.

“The RCMP needed our boat and we’re out there helping them out,” he said.

Honigman could not say what the search was for.

In late October, the vehicle of a missing Kelowna man was found in the Tronson Road area. The man, 32-year-old Dillon Angle, was reported missing on Oct. 19 and still has not been found.

The Morning Star has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

READ MORE: Missing Kelowna man last seen in Kamloops

READ MORE: 11 of 17 North Okanagan prolific offenders in jail: RCMP report

Brendan Shykora

Breaking NewsRCMPSearch and RescueVernon