A Vernon senior was struck by a bicycle that threw him to the ground, the cyclist rode away and three cars passed by Brian before he got any help. (Facebook)

Vernon senior struck by bicycle, thrown to ground

Cyclist, three cars pass senior laying hurt on sidewalk

A senior was struck by a bicycle that threw him to the ground on April 16 and three cars passed before he got any help.

In an emotional post to Facebook, Heather Leggett said this was the hardest post she’s had to make.

Leggett said Brian, the senior who she cares for, was hit by a person riding a blue mountain bike, but before taking off from the scene, the cyclist “straightened out his handle bars and left Brian laying on the road.”

“As (Brian) is laying there, three different cars drove around him laying there,” she wrote. “I am so, so broken hearted.”

In a video, filmed by Leggett, Bryan shared his experience and said he would forgive those who passed him on the street and the rider who struck him.

“I would say that because of God’s love, I forgive them for what they did because we’re supposed to pray for our enemies, if I may call them that,” Brian said in an emotional video.

“I know if I could meet you face-to-face, I will forgive you for it,” he said. “It’s not because you didn’t know any better, or weren’t brought up any better.”

“It gives me an opportunity to pray for the less fortunate in this world of love and emotions.”

Leggett said the message here is that if you see someone hurt, “stop and help.”

READ MORE: Greater Vernon chamber to host free webinar with local MLAs

READ MORE: B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen holds meeting online

Just Posted

PHOTOS: A look at Revelstoke during the pandemic

#wereinthistogether

City delaying tax deadline, expects to borrow $6 million to continue operations

Property taxes will be due Sept. 2

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 16

Cathy English Curator, Revelstoke Museum & Archives 120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald,… Continue reading

Meet the moderator of Revelstoke’s most popular Facebook community

Lisa Timerick started Revelstoke Community in 2016

eBooks rentals up 87% at Revelstoke library

The library’s premises has been closed since Mar. 14

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

No decision yet on fate of 2020 Salmon Arm Roots & Blues

Music festivals across province working together to ensure they thrive after pandemic

Suspicious fire destroys two Cache Creek houses

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which started overnight

WATCH: Vernon hospital staff gives shoutout to all health-care workers amid COVID-19

‘Let’s not forget, we’re all in this together,’ said ICU registered nurse in YouTube video

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen holds meeting online

COVID-19 results in changes to structure of regional government meetings

Vernon senior struck by bicycle, thrown to ground

Cyclist, three cars pass senior laying hurt on sidewalk

Most Read