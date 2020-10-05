An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon after an altercation at Vernon’s skate park off Hwy. 6, Oct. 4, 2020. (Skateparktour.com)

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and is facing assault charges after an altercation at the skate park in Vernon Sunday, Oct. 4.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance in the 2600 block of Highway 6 around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, a teenager was treated by emergency responders and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim had suffered several lacerations.

“At the time of the incident, there were numerous youth in the vicinity,” Const. Chris Terleski said in an Oct. 5 statement.

“Police interviewed a number of witnesses and believe the two individuals were involved in some type of physical altercation that resulted in the victim being seriously injured.”

Both parties knew each other, police said. The item used in the assault has been seized by police.

The 18-year-old Vernon woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Homicide investigation underway after Coldstream incident

READ MORE: ATM stolen from Vernon business

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.
Next story
Homicide investigation underway after Coldstream incident

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Revelstoke propane users to be charged natural gas rates

FortisBC received approval from the BC Utilities Commission for the change

The Revelstoke Diaries now available to watch online

Watch the film made by UK production company Holmlands that features Revelstokians

Three candidates on Columbia River Revelstoke ballots

Representatives from BC’s Green, Liberal and NDP will be vying for the MLA job

Liam’s Lowdown: Consider investing in your local newspaper

Just in the first four months of 2020, 28 newspapers closed permanently in Canada

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Shuswap toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Mother dragged trying to rescue child, RCMP report neither injured

1,500 pounds of apples donated to South Okanagan schools

An apple a day…

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Most Read