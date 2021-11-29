Vernon stabbing believed targeted act: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate an incident in the 2800 block of 35th Street Saturday, Nov. 27, that resulted in a 38-year-old man suffering stab wounds. (Morning Star - file photo)

One man was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a weapon Saturday evening, Nov. 27.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a report that a man with stab wounds had entered a location in the 2600-block of 27th Avenue. The 38-year old was transported to hospital by ambulance.

During the initial investigation, police were able to connect the incident to a residence in the 2800-block of 35th Street, where four people were arrested and taken into custody without incident. All four individuals have since been released from custody and no charges have been laid.

“There will be a continued police presence at the residence as officers continue to collect physical evidence and complete their investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “While the investigation is in the early stages, police believe this to be a targeted act and there is no risk to the public.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2021-22413.

