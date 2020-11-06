Vernon teen battles cancer in Vancouver

Vernon teen, Joyce, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in July 2020. A GoFundMe campaign was started to support her and her family in late October. (GoFundMe)

A fundraiser has been kickstarted to support a young 17-year-old woman battling cancer.

Joyce was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma this summer and now she’ll spend the next six to eight months undergoing treatment at the Vancouver Children’s Hospital.

In mid-July, back and hip pain forced Joyce to take time off work. She was hospitalized when the pain became unbearable.

“Doctors notified Joyce and her family that Ewing’s sarcoma was the suspect of the pain in her hip and back,” wrote GoFundMe campaign organizer Carol Hoare.

“The news crashed down hard and fast on Joyce and her loved ones.”

She is described as kind and friendly and a valued employee at Fun 4 All’s Pet Resort.

“When she’s not working, Joyce is a dedicated A-plus student, she is a wonderful actress and an active member of the drama program, performing in all school productions,” Hoare wrote.

“Joyce loves to spend her free time pursuing her musical talents,” it reads. “Joyce is an incredibly gifted singer and pianist.”

The fundraiser was organized Oct. 21, 2020, with a goal of $30,000.

So far, more than $4,400 has been raised.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Fundraiser kicked off for single Vernon dad whose son is battling cancer

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna hit-and-run victim

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.