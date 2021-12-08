Vernon van stolen while warming up

RCMP are urging motorists to not leave vehicles running and unattended after an idling vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a Vernon home Tuesday morning.

A minivan that was left unlocked and running with the keys in the ignition was stolen from outside a residence on 21st Street shortly after 9 a.m. Dec. 7.

“Auto crime is predominately a crime of opportunity,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “With temperatures dropping recently, many people are warming up their cars before heading out on the road. If a vehicle is left running and unattended, it only takes seconds for a potential thief to jump in and drive away. If you are going to warm your vehicle, stay inside it or use a remote starter. Do not leave a running vehicle with the keys in it unattended, even for a few seconds.”

The stolen vehicle is a grey, 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, with BC license plate 647TSR. It has not been recovered to date.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

CrimeOkanaganRCMP