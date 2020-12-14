Thirty-four unionized workers, represented by MoveUp, started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Thirty-four unionized workers, represented by MoveUp, started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon VantageOne pickets call for job protection, fair wages

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp raise voices after rejecting credit union’s final offer

Basic job protection and fair compensation is what the 34 unionized employees at Vernon’s two VantageOne Credit Union locations are seeking as they begin rotating job action Monday morning on Dec. 14.

“When the employer is steadfast in their refusal to include even the most basic job protection language, that should be setting off alarm bells in the entire community,” MoveUp vice-president Christy Slusarenko said, representing the unionized workers.

Negotiations on a new collective agreement stalled the employer after refusal to include basic job protection language for bargaining unit work which is standard in most agreements, according to a MoveUp statement.

“We have seen this tactic in the banking sector of employers trying to get away with cutting jobs and opening the door to outsourcing work outside their communities and it is concerning because the people who get hurt are those who work, live and contribute to the community here in Vernon.”

The vote for strike action was unanimous among the 34 unionized employees at VantageOne after unanimously voting to reject the employer’s final offer.

The previous collective agreement between the union and employer expired Nov. 30, 2019.

“They (unionized workers) are also asking for fair improvements to wages and benefits that match their economic reality,” Slusarenko said. “They need good-paying jobs in order to keep up with the cost of living so they can afford to stay here in Vernon.”

READ MORE: 3 calls in 3 nights for Vernon Search and Rescue

READ MORE: Spallumcheen woman thankful for new kidney

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally
Next story
Honda, Lexus tops most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2020

Just Posted

The City of Revelstoke is joining the ranks of many this season donating to the Community Connections’ Christmas Program. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Council donates to food bank in lieu of cancelled staff party

The Revelstoke food bank has seen unprecedented need this year

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying Revelstoke police officer

Assaulted officer during traffic stop on Highway 1 in June, 2019

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

The 21st annual Snowflake Ceremony is postponed due to the current restrictions on gatherings. The community usually gathers to hang snowflakes on a tree in Queen Elizabeth Park, in memory of loved ones. (Submitted)
Snowflake ceremony postponed

Revelstoke Hospice Society says to take care as grief is even more difficult right now

Pomalift on Mount Revelstoke ski area. The lift opened in January 1961, and was later moved to Mount Mackenzie. Photo by Estelle Dickey. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 8293)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 10

A look at local history as recorded in the newspaper

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in West Kelowna

The man is facing a number of potential charges, according to West Kelowna RCMP

O’Keefe Ranch has cancelled its annual Christmas Lights Show and announced the closure of the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant closed, but owners open anew at Armstrong golf course

Coun. Kari Gares would like to see a limit to how long a politician can serve on an individual board, in order to eliminate the appearance of bias. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Time limit on committee terms sought in Vernon

Council considers limiting tenure of board appointments for elected officials

Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park hand delivered care packages to Keeping Off the Cold organizers. The packages contained soup, water and hand made Christmas pictures. (Facebook)
Penticton students helping the homeless

KVR students put together 94 care bags and Queen’s Park Ks made hand-made pictures

Daisy the duck (Nadine Langford) poses with a customer while her dad Rick Parker gets change at one of the Krispy Kreme doughnut sales in November, raising funds to help feed the homeless in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Couple opens hearts to Vernon’s homeless

Special Christmas dinner planned to boost weekly meals provided to those most in need

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Most Read