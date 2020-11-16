Alice Lee, left, and Gilda Koenig with the Vernon and District Family History Society raised funds and got donations to put up a pair of commemorative rock monuments for people who died in the Vernon-based B.C. Provincial Home for the Aged between 1948 and 1961. <ins>The rocks were put in a row where 41 people from the home are buried, and to stop people from driving over the graves as a shortcut through the cemetery.</ins> (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Alice Lee, left, and Gilda Koenig with the Vernon and District Family History Society raised funds and got donations to put up a pair of commemorative rock monuments for people who died in the Vernon-based B.C. Provincial Home for the Aged between 1948 and 1961. The rocks were put in a row where 41 people from the home are buried, and to stop people from driving over the graves as a shortcut through the cemetery. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon volunteers protect graves with unique row at cemetery

Engraved rocks commemorate some who died in Vernon’s B.C. Provincial Home For Aged from 1948-1961

Thanks to a pair of retired Telus volunteers active with Vernon and District Family History Society, a shortcut through a portion of the Pleasant Valley Cemetery is now blocked by a pair of monuments that honour those buried in that one particular row.

Gilda Koenig and Alice Lee were able to raise money and have a pair of large rocks donated to commemorate 41 souls buried in a row off Birch Street, between Fir Street and Walnut Street, people who died in Vernon’s B.C. Provincial Home for the Aged on Mission Hill, which operated between 1948 and 1961.

“As we were cleaning up the cemetery, we noticed vehicles driving over the graves, and that upset us,” said Koenig. The ladies put up plastic markers indicating gravesites but that still didn’t stop people from driving across the graves to get to another portion of the cemetery.

There are 377 of the close to 500 people who died in the home buried in Vernon’s cemetery. Only about 70 of those have markers. Most are in unmarked graves.

The original site of B.C. Provincial Home for the Aged was an old military building off the Vernon Army Camp that opened in 1948. It operated until 1961 when it became Dellview Hospital, and operated as a care facility until 1976 when Dellview was torn down and the current Polson Extended Care Unit was built, opening in 1982 and remains in operation today.

People from all over B.C. were cared for at the B.C. Provincial Home for the Aged.

“A lot of men I’ve read about came this way, leaving their families behind to search for gold in the Monashees, and then simply ended up being transients,” said Koenig. “They never went home, they became street people, became ill and whenever space opened up in B.C., they were sent to these facilities.”

Added Lee: “We’ve looked at the death registrations and there’s no information on them. No father’s name, wife’s name, nothing, not even where they were born. It’s a real hunt to trace anybody to find a family member. There’s nothing there.”

Lawrna Myers from the society said as people aged in the mid-20th century, there was nowhere to put somebody who had medical problems or who were on their own.

Essondale Hospital in Coquitlam was the provincial mental hospital, but a lot of people who were housed there didn’t have mental problems. It was the only place that had the medical facility to house them. Thus, Homes for the Aged were built, including the one in Vernon.

“In today’s terms think of Noric House or Gateby, the more advanced care facilities,” said Myers. “That’s where men and women would go if they couldn’t look after themselves or they had nobody else to look after them.”

On behalf of Koenig and Lee, Telus donated funds toward the 500 volunteer hours each woman attained working on the project. Lynx Earthworks and Westridge Quarries Ltd. donated the rocks and the engraving on each rock – “In remembrance of those who died in the BC Provincial Home For the Aged 1948-1961” – was handled by Caufields Engraving Ltd.

READ MORE: Society preserving local history

READ MORE: Vernon internment camp part of family history society film screening


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dispatch staff to remain with Kelowna Cabs after union fight
Next story
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still in coma days after giving birth to baby boy

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo).
Man in pickup survives head on collision with semi near Revelstoke

RCMP said the man walked away from the incident on Nov. 14 along Highway 1

A spider excavator with drill attachment drilling holes for soil anchors. Due to the steep slope, the spider was tethered to the top by a steel cable. (BCHydro photo)
Highway 23 N slope stabilization work done for the season

Traffic interruptions will continue when project resumes next spring

Jill Zacharias worked as the city’s social development coordinator for 12 years. She recently got a new job as the Tamarak Institute’s BC Manager of Growth and Impact: Cities Reducing Poverty. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s long time social development coordinator moves on to new position

Jill Zacharias will be working at a provincial level to help end poverty with the Tamarak Institute

Airplane.
Morning Start: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

Sparring bucks. Image: YouTube.
Duelling bucks stop traffic on Highway 97 near Peachland

An Okanagan man caught the action on video

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

The Kelowna Costco location on Highway 97. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)
Police called to Kelowna Costco after patron refuses to wear mask

Person wouldn’t comply with mask mandate, wouldn’t leave store

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

(File photo)
Kelowna woman arrested with items allegedly stolen from senior’s purse

The woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants

Casorso Elementary has made it to the finals for the Superpower Your School contest. - Image Credit: Google Maps
Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna elementary school

The Central Okanagan School District first reported one case from the school on Nov. 9

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Olympia Green Taverna. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Olympia Greek Taverna thanks community after fire

The popular dining spot went up in flames on Oct. 6, 2020

Penticton cab company Courtesy Taxi took to social media Monday (Nov. 16) to address the sexual assault allegations involving two of their employees. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Penticton cab company responds to sexual assault allegations

Two Courtesy Cabs employees were arrested in relation to a sexual assault, both have since been fired

Most Read