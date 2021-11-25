A Vernon councillor is facing potential legal action from a former city councillor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

VERNON VOTES: 202 ballots cast in day one of advance polls

Advance voting continues in byelection for city councillor position

A couple hundred residents were the first to have their say on who should fill the lone councillor seat in Vernon.

The first of five advance polls for the 2021 municipal by-election saw 202 voters turn out at the Schubert Centre Wednesday, Nov. 24.

There are 11 candidates looking to fill the vacancy, created by the death of Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

Kevin Demers, Teresa Durning, Flora Evans, Sherrilee Franks, Arthur Gourley, Stephanie Hendy, Catherine Lord, Jamie Morrow, Erik Olesen, Ed Stranks and Andy Wylie have all put their names in the hat.

READ MORE: VERNON VOTES: 11 choices for Vernon byelection

There are four more advance polls taking place at council chambers, 3400 30th St., over the next week:

• Thursday, Nov. 25, 4-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

General Voting day is Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at at Priest Valley Gymnasium, Ellison Elementary School, Vernon Secondary School and Community Baptist Church.

For more information visit vernon.ca/elections.

READ MORE: No vaccinations needed for voting in Vernon byelection

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

byelectionOkanaganvoting

Previous story
Avalanche control work planned west of Revelstoke
Next story
More scrutiny needed of TikTok’s reach, influence on public health: B.C. researchers

Just Posted

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology (KAST) is helping woman entrepreneurs grow their technology-based businesses by introducing the Woman in Tech Entrepreneurship Mastermind Program. (Contributed-KAST)
New program designed to help women tech entrepreneurs in the Kootenays

Jake Wallace celebrates his goal against the Kamloops Storm, putting the Grizzlies temporarily in the lead in the third period. (Matt Timmins/Revelstoke Grizzlies)
Trevelyn nets overtime winner to beat Kamloops

Grizzly Plaza decorated for Christmas in 2017. (Alex Cooper/Revelstoke Review)
Here comes Santa Claus: Community spirit committee spreads holiday cheer in Revelstoke

Hwy 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control work planned west of Revelstoke