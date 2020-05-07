Vernon’s May Taylor celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, May 5, with her partner, Marcel, and a handful of relatives at Vernon’s Canada Safeway, who presented the birthday girl with cake, flowers and coffee. (Sharmay Taylor - photo)

Vernon woman celebrates 100th on Cinco de Mayo

May Taylor planed to celebrate the century birthday with a drink or two

It seems fitting that if you’re born on May 5 – Cinco de Mayo – you should celebrate with a drink.

Maybe even two. Especially when it’s a milestone birthday.

That was the plan for Vernon’s May Victoria Pearl Taylor (née Donis) as Tuesday, May 5, was the celebration of her 100th birthday.

“She said she was going to get drunk tonight,” laughed her granddaughter, Sharmay Taylor, one of a handful of relatives on hand at Vernon’s Canada Safeway to celebrate the centennial birthday.

Safeway manager Stan Parker not only presented May with flowers and a cake the birthday girl said she intended to eat all by herself, but he also serenaded Taylor over the store’s P.A. system with a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday.

She also received a free coffee from Starbucks and gifts and cards from family, who kept the required distance in these times of social distancing.

“She’s pretty sweet,” said Sharmay of her 100-year-old grandmother. “She’s got a crude sense of humour, but she’s always entertaining.”

May Victoria Pearl Donis was born May 5, 1920, in Smoky River, Alta., the river being a major tributary of the Peace River, in the province’s northern region.

Five months past her 18th birthday, Donis married Reuben Taylor in October 1938 and the couple lived in Pouce Coupe, on the B.C. side just before the Alberta border.

The couple took over the Donis General Store and Hotel in Fort St. John in 1940, adding the name Taylor to the Taylor and Donis General Store. Reuben managed the store, May managed the hotel.

They moved to Armstrong in 1946, where they owned and operated a billiard hall and café, then moved to Vernon in 1950.

That same year, the couple’s third child, a daughter, Carmen Anna Mae, was born, joining older brothers Allyn John (1940) and Dennis Carl (1946).

The Taylors packed up and moved back north to Fort St. John in 1956. May managed a motel on the Pouce Highway while Reuben learned the glass and paint business.

The pair returned to Vernon in 1961 with May working at the telephone office and Reuben driving taxi. In 1967, Taylor purchased Capital Taxi and operated it until his death in 1992.

In 1969, May Taylor met the love of her life, a gentleman named Marcel Pruden, who remains her partner 51 years later. The pair live in a Vernon apartment where Marcel dotes on his century-old bride.

“He loves May so much and takes such good care of her,” said Sharmay Taylor. “He massages her feet, paints her nails, does her toes. All of May’s family is grateful for the love that he has and the care that he provides to May.”

While she and Marcel were living in Saskatchewan (2001-14), May suffered a stroke in 2014 in Radisson. Marcel performed CPR waiting for medical help after May’s heart had stopped. She was airlifted to a hospital in Saskatoon, where she spent five days.

The couple made the decision to move to Vernon to be closer to Taylor’s family.

Taylor has two surviving children (Allyn died in 2014), five grandchildren (Kevin, Mayette, Jason, Judd and Sharmay, though Judd died in 2015) and eight great-grandkids (Brock, Madison, Stuart, Amanda, Alannah, Logan, Phoenix, and Sophie).

READ MORE: Vernon man celebrates 100th birthday

READ MORE: B.C.’s oldest practising lawyer celebrates 100th birthday, shares advice


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Her partner, Marcel Pruden, reads a card congratulating Vernon’s May Taylor on her 100th birthday Tuesday, May 5. (Sharmay Taylor - photo)

Previous story
Canada’s students start looking for summer work, with few options in usual places

Just Posted

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Death in a time of COVID-19

Funerals are a time for the community to come together. However, the pandemic has changed that

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 7

Plane crash, beach constructed at Williamson’s Lake and reward offered for Brianne Wolgram

COVID-19 no excuse to speed: Revelstoke RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP just as busy mid-pandemic, albeit calls slightly different

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

From China with love: High school ships 250 masks to Okanagan health-care workers

Doctors and nurses across the province are struggling with the shortage of suitable PPE

Vernon woman celebrates 100th on Cinco de Mayo

May Taylor planed to celebrate the century birthday with a drink or two

Webinars offered to help those affected with dementia

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offering information series for South Okanagan and Similkameen residents

Owner seeks return of missing Shuswap tortoise

Cruz the tortoise weighs more than 60 lbs and may have sought shelter in a barn or shed

Most Read