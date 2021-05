A member of the public reported a youth injured after an assault Saturday

A Vernon youth was taken to hospital by ambulance after reportedly being assaulted early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., May 1, a member of the public called police after coming across an injured youth who is believed to have been assaulted in the 2700 block of 41st Avenue.

Police attended the scene and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The youth sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

