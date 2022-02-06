Very Canadian sight in Penticton: Deer with hockey net stuck in its antlers

Conservation officers say this teenage buck has been getting in trouble all month

This buck has been walking in the Windsor street area with a hockey net stuck to his antlers. According to conservation, this isn’t the first trouble he’s been in. (Cheryl Nason Facebook)

A deer walking around with a hockey net stuck to its antlers might just be one of the most Canadians sights out there and it’s happening right here in Penticton.

Cheryl Nason posted to a Penticton Facebook group about the deer and another buck that have been getting into all sorts of trouble for the past few weeks in her neighbourhood.

“If you saw a deer with a hockey net in his antlers on Windsor Avenue, conservation is on it,” Nason posted.

The buck managed to remove the metal piece so now it is just the netting stuck in his antlers, she said.

Nason contacted B.C. Conservation and according to the officer she spoke to, these two bucks have been getting into trouble all month. Last weekend they were stuck together with Christmas lights.

“Conservation said they are not aggressive at all so that is good. Just some teenage bucks causing trouble – lol.”

Nason said Conservation officers were out to make sure the netting wasn’t effecting the bucks day to day activities like eating and getting around. The officers concluded that the deer wasn’t in any danger.

“Hopefully they shed their antlers soon and they can stop getting stuck in everything,” she added.

Bucks drop their antlers from January to March in British Columbia, according to the B.C. government conservation website. Bucks regrow their antlers from April through August.

This isn’t the first time urban deer have got themselves in trouble in Penticton. In October 2021, a buck was spotted around town sporting a very large set of blue Christmas lights.

While it is quite funny to see a buck walking around with a hockey net on its antlers, what isn’t funny is the potential damage he may have caused removing the metal portion of the net.

For that Nason said she can be a witness for ICBC if any vehicles got scratched.

“He got close to cars. I’m not sure if he scratched them. He smashed the side of our house trying to get it off,” she said.

If you see these bucks tangled up in anything else call B.C Conservation at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).