Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

A veteran Global Okanagan News reporter is keeping his job after being handed a layoff notice.

Blaine Gaffney said he was handed the notice, but there was a miscommunication.

“Dodged the bullet there or something, but it was some mistake,” he said. “I don’t hold anything against them, it was an honest mistake.”

It has not been released who will yet be laid off, according to a source.

Global News recently cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada.

Camera operators, reporters, anchors, control room staff, make-up artists and other production crew received layoff notices in newsrooms across Canada, with Global’s most successful station in Vancouver taking the biggest hit with 21 job cuts, according to a statement released Thursday by Unifor.

The station is expected to use Video Journalists (VJs) going forward.

Unifor representatives highlighted concerns about the continued erosion of local news as Corus-owned Global News cuts nearly 80 jobs across Canada, including 69 Unifor members.

“Fewer journalists will be out gathering news from every region from Vancouver to Halifax,” said Unifor national president Jerry Dias. “If the Maritime newscasts now come from Toronto—how can you still call that local news?”

