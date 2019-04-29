Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Manager of Salmon Arm store offers reward for cell phone used to document pet

Of all the things lost when her purse was stolen, what Toni Walton wants back the most are the pictures and videos of her dog Avery, who she says isn’t long for this world.

The photos and videos were contained on Walton’s cell phone, which was in her purse when it was swiped from the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s on April 20. The phone is a Samsung Galaxy S8 and was in a grey-blue case.

Walton, the manager at the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s, says she had been using the phone to keep a visual record of Avery, her nine-year-old Shepherd-Malamute cross who last August was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition and given three to six months to live.

“I have three dogs and my dogs are family; we’re pretty attached to them,” said Walton, who is offering a cash reward for anyone who can return the phone, or at least the SD card in it.

The purse itself was found dumped by the store after the theft, emptied of Walton’s wallet and phone. Walton said the thief had used her credit cards four times before she found out and cancelled them.

On April 24, Salmon Arm RCMP reported that a female suspect was identified, arrested and subsequently released, and is to appear in court for theft charges.

Walton asks anyone who finds her phone or SD card to bring it to Buckerfield’s.

