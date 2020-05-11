A woman walks past a closed restaurant in a quiet downtown, amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Vancouver city council is also preparing to debate the issue of making more room for restaurants and Mayor Kennedy Stewart has said the city must think creatively to help spur recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Victoria mayor says city preparing to create open spaces for restaurant recovery

B.C. restaurants have been restricted to take-out service since March

Victoria’s mayor says she wants to give the city’s restaurants, pubs and retailers more space to reopen successfully with a plan that could expand outdoor patios to sidewalks, parking lots and streets closed to traffic.

Lisa Helps says her council is prepared to quickly approve flexible COVID-19 recovery plans to allow open-air dining experiences in an environment of safe physical distancing for customers and employees.

B.C. restaurants have been restricted to take-out service since March, but Helps says staff will be urged to find ways to have expansion plans in place as the industry prepares to welcome back customers this month.

Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association, says struggling restaurants need immediate help getting back on their feet and expanding into public spaces would provide more room to serve customers safely.

Vancouver city council is also preparing to debate the issue of making more room for restaurants and Mayor Kennedy Stewart has said the city must think creatively to help spur recovery.

Restaurants Canada, a not-for-profit industry association, says a recent survey of members finds that seven out of 10 owners fear they won’t have enough money to pay their expenses over the next three months.

READ MORE: Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19

READ MORE: British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of VictoriaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth
Next story
‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Just Posted

Provincial reopening plan needs more clarity: MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has had a chance to look… Continue reading

Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way

The items were donated to United Way through various channels

Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

‘Food insecurity is impacting everyone in Revelstoke. At all levels.’

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Mountain Musings: My hope for Revelstoke’s future

By Alistair Taylor It’s good to be back. It’s been a while.… Continue reading

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

Avoid non-essential boating: Osoyoos RCMP

‘We ask that you consider the risks you are putting our first responders in’

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Student wins $100,000 scholarship for electric longboard design

Ethan Lodermeier was one of 100 winners of the Schulich Leadership Scholarship

COVID-19 parks Okanagan car show

The 26th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day show in Vernon is off

Horoscopes for the week of May 11

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Overdose prevention site selected for Okanagan city

Interior Health reveals expansion of Downtown Primary Care Centre in Vernon

Kamloops teen recovering after near-drowning

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on May 8 in the North Thompson River

Most Read