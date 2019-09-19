A young chocolate lab was turned into the Victoria Humane Society by its owners after it consumed a poisonous mushrooms. The puppy received a blood transfusion, but passed away Thursday morning. (Facebook/Victoria Humane Society)

Victoria puppy dies after consuming poisonous mushrooms

A chocolate lab turned in to the Victoria Humane Society died Thursday morning

A young chocolate lab succumbed to illness after consuming unidentified mushrooms.

The unnamed puppy was brought into the VCA Canada Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital and surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society’s care by the owner.

The puppy required an emergency blood transfusion, and was under the care of Dr. Kelsey Havens.

ALSO READ: ‘More animals could have a chance’ Victoria Humane Society in desperate need of a home

On Thursday morning, however, the pup passed away.

“Times like this are really hard for us, but when we see how many of you amazing people are behind us in taking the chance on one little puppy it makes it easier. Thank-you again,” wrote the Victoria Humane Society on a Facebook post.

ALSO READ: Victoria Humane Society needs volunteers after flood of puppies and kittens

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

