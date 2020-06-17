Laura Ramsden smiles for a winner photo using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process after scoring $100,000 on a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket. (Courtesy BCLC)

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Student bills and a bottle of bubbly top the priority list for Victoria lotto winner Laura Ramsden.

The Victoria resident was at her boyfriend’s apartment in Pemberton when she decided to scratch a ‘Set for Life’ ticket, which won her $100,000.

Ramsden said she “had a feeling” after purchasing the ticket at the Pemberton Junction Petro Canada while picking up some club soda.

“The first thing I thought of was, ‘Huh, I think I won $100,000.’ My reaction was pretty subdued, and I didn’t think that I was looking at it right,” she said in a statement put out by the BC Lottery Corporation.

She told her boyfriend first, then her family.

“They were pretty excited and started to go into planning mode and provided me with some practical advice. When I told my sisters, they had to call me back a few times since they couldn’t believe I had won.”

Ramsden says she plans to pay off her student line of credit and enjoy a nice bottle of champagne.

