A dead whale floats on the shore near Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Argentine scientists are determining the reason for at least 13 whales dying in the area in the past few days. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas)

VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Scientists waiting for autopsies to determine cause of death

The bodies of 13 Southern right whales have been found in Golfo Nuevo, in the waters off Argentina’s southern Atlantic coast. Scientists are waiting for the results of autopsies to determine what caused the deaths, but say regardless they are cause for concern.

