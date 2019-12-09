In addition to new technology, Parks Canada’s partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces continues to be an integral part of avalanche control in Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)

VIDEO: Avalanche control work done between Revelstoke and Golden

Ministry of Transportation shares a helicopter view of avalanche control work

The Ministry of Transportation shared some footage of avalanche control between Revelstoke and Golden on Twitter today.

Highway 1, east of Revelstoke, was closed for one hour this morning for avalanche control.

The highway is closed regularly during the winter season because of accidents as well as avalanche control.

On Friday Dec. 9, the highway was closed for 12 hours after a head on collision between two semis. Avalanche control work was also done during that time.

Highway 1 avalanche closure times decreasing around Revelstoke

On Dec. 4 the Highway was closed several time for two hour intervals from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. for avalanche control work.

World's most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

 

Most Read