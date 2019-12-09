VIDEO: Avalanche control work done between Revelstoke and Golden

In addition to new technology, Parks Canada’s partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces continues to be an integral part of avalanche control in Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)

The Ministry of Transportation shared some footage of avalanche control between Revelstoke and Golden on Twitter today.

Highway 1, east of Revelstoke, was closed for one hour this morning for avalanche control.

Ever wonder what's going on behind the scenes when the highway is closed for avalanche control work? Awesome footage from our avalanche team this morning on #BCHwy1 between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC. Keeping our roads safe! @DriveBC_K pic.twitter.com/TyVJqJ4liX — Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) December 9, 2019

The highway is closed regularly during the winter season because of accidents as well as avalanche control.

On Friday Dec. 9, the highway was closed for 12 hours after a head on collision between two semis. Avalanche control work was also done during that time.

READ MORE: Highway 1 avalanche closure times decreasing around Revelstoke

On Dec. 4 the Highway was closed several time for two hour intervals from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. for avalanche control work.

READ MORE: World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.