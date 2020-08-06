VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

B.C conservation officers were able to free a coyote which had got itself into a spot of trouble.

The animal, which managed to get its head stuck in a glass jar, was spotted by more than one person on Tuesday morning, and the Conservation Officer Service was alerted.

READ MORE: Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; conservation officers issue warning

According to officer Chris Miller, officers arrived on scene shortly after and searched a nearby ravine near where the animal has last been seen.

”Officers located a small male coyote with a large glass jar stuck on its head,” Miller said.

“The coyote seemed exhausted but was still mobile.”

The attending officers tranquilized the animal and removed the jar using hand soap. The coyote was checked for injuries but thankfully none were found.

With the hot conditions, the coyote was put in the shade, where water was poured over its body and into its mouth.

While waiting for the animal to regain mobility, officers hung out nearby and kept an eye on it.

They were unable to figure out how the creature became stuck, but Miller took a guess.

“It is possible the jar was in a recycling bin on the road for collection day and could have had some residue in it which may have attracted the coyote, but we don’t know for sure though,” he said.

As a precaution, he suggested residents should remember to wash out jars and other recycling that gets placed out for collection so wildlife is not attracted to it.


