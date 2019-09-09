Facebook: Incident outside Peachland. Sept. 2019

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

An Okanagan woman is still calming her nerves after a recent close call on Highway 97 with another vehicle, on the weekend – and the entire incident was caught on her dashcam.

Heather, who asked to only use her first name, was travelling toward Peachland in the right lane, when she came around a corner and was allegedly almost sideswiped by a burgundy CRV heading in the opposite direction after the driver passed on a double solid line.

“I had just passed two slower vehicles in the right lane so I knew I had nowhere to go,” she wrote on Facebook.

Heather was coming around a blind corner at the time the other vehicle decided to pass, while headed south on Highway 97.

Now, she is taking to social media and the police to see if anyone recognizes the vehicle.

READ MORE: Fire destroys North Okanagan couple’s home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke business owner warns about overpayment scam
Next story
B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Just Posted

Bringing mom home: Family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps Revelstoke RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Four-laning project near Golden complete

The Trans-Canada Highway between the Golden Weigh Scale and Forde Station Road… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Cops for Kids team riding through Revelstoke on Sept. 12

Cpl. James Moore of the Revelstoke RCMP is riding with the team this year

Revelstoke organizations receive provincial funding for adult literacy programs

In total the government gave $2.4 million to 94 communities

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Okanagan corrections officers rally to protest working conditions

Prisoner-to-guard ratio is one of highest in Canada

Puncturevine observed in and near Summerland

New outbreaks of invasive plant have been discovered

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

Construction on Westside Road underway

Road construction between Bear FSR and Jenny Creek Road will begin 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9

Most Read