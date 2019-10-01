Driver seen trying to beat a railway crossing in Burnaby in September 2019. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

A driver who made a dangerous manoeuvre near a train stop in Burnaby, ironically during Railway Safety Week, has prompted a cautious reminder from Mounties.

A Burnaby RCMP officer captured footage last week showing a white van speeding across a set of tracks at Government and Cariboo roads just as the protected train crossing lights begin to flash and the arms start to lower.

Twenty seconds later, a freight train passes through.

South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

Police said the white van exemplified exactly what not to do at a train crossing.

“If you’re caught disobeying signal lights you’ll be fined $109,” Burnaby RCMP said in a tweet.

According to the Canada’s Transportation Safety Board, 14 per cent of all rail accidents involved vehicles or pedestrians at rail crossings across the country in 2018. The 10-year average is roughly 17 per cent.

