The scene of a fire at the Delta Mobile Home Park early Friday morning taken from a video sent to the Western News from a Penticton resident.

Video: Early morning fire at Penticton mobile home park

Neighbour stirred awake by sirens at Delta Mobile Home Park

John Yardley said he could feel the heat from an early morning fire when he opened his door.

Yardley, who lives across the street from the Delta Mobile Home Park, said he was stirred awake on Friday morning to the sound of sirens.

“I had no idea it was going until I heard the sirens. I opened my door and could feel the heat right away and I could see 100 foot flames shooting from the fire,” said Yardley.

Related: Time to relocate is running out for mobile home park residents

According to the daily incident dispatch information, the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department was called to the park, located at Airport Road and Skaha Lake Road, around 4:58 a.m.

Related: Up to 40 people handed eviction notices at mobile home park

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections
Next story
Medical cannabis operation in B.C. Interior may face regulatory hurdles

Just Posted

Seeking shelter: Revelstoke mother can’t afford to stay and can’t afford to leave

Forced into early retirement, the housing options are limited

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Avalanche Canada to receive federal financial boost

The non-profit organization that provides avalanche forecasting to receive $25 million

Update: Highway 1 open near Revelstoke

Drive safely

Avalanche control to close Trans Canada for one hour intervals tomorrow

The work in Glacier National Park is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and be complete by 4 p.m.

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Okanagan boy helping launch B.C. Children’s Hospital Christmas fundraiser

Okanagan cancer survivor stars in Whitecaps/BC Children’s Hospital promo

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

Opposition targets licence restriction on B.C. ride hailing

Green MLA Adam Olsen says ordinary licence should be enough

Deadline extended to submit pro rep ballots to Dec. 7 over postal strike

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Video: Early morning fire at Penticton mobile home park

Neighbour stirred awake by sirens at Delta Mobile Home Park

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.

Most Read