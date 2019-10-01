Crews rushed to get a fire in the 900 block of Chase’s Okanagan Ave under control on Monday, Sept. 30. Reports from the scene indicate the fire started at approximately 3:15 p.m. (Rick Koch Photo)

Video: Fire damages Shuswap home

Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

A crew of four firefighters formed the initial attack on a residential blaze in Chase on Monday, Sept. 30.

Fire Chief Brian Lauzon said the department got the call shortly after 3 p.m. and rushed to the scene in the 900 block of Okanagan Ave., just up the street from the fire hall.

He said as it was a daytime fire and, with many of the volunteer department’s members at work, they were short on manpower with four firefighters immediately able to respond to the blaze.

The number of firefighters was later bolstered by a second page and the fire was completely extinguished by 7 p.m.

Lauzon said the occupants of the house were home at the time of the fire; they made it out safely but Lauzon said it is unclear if their cats did.

Read More: Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

Read More: Seven people who responded to shooting at Salmon Arm church to receive bravery awards

Initial investigation into the fire suggest it started in a bathroom fan. Lauzon said investigating the cause of the blaze is made difficult by the fire damage to the attic which caused the house’s ceiling to partially collapse, making entering the structure hazardous.

Although the interior of the house and its contents were badly damaged by fire and smoke, Lauzon said in his opinion the structure is salvageable.

Read More: Five semi-trailer loads of clothing head overseas from Salmon Arm thrift store

Read More: Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm Law Courts

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Program aims to show Canadian doctors the biases Indigenous women face
Next story
Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

Just Posted

Politically Incorrect: UBCM-Policy or party time for mayors and councillors?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review Last week hundreds of municipal politicians… Continue reading

Toronto-based band AVATAAR playing Revelstoke Jazz Club Friday

The event is at the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel at 7 p.m.

Parking and accessible trails at bouldering site on Westside Rd.

Revelstoke Climbers Access Society and community partners hard at work at new recreation site

Revelstoke volunteers serve 24,000 breakfasts in schools

More hands needed for the program

PROFILE: Stewart running for People’s Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

New conservative-leaning party wants to cut immigration, slash foreign aid funding

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Video: Fire damages Shuswap home

Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

Most Read