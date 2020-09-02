The first two phases of trail upgrades have been completed in Giant’s Head Mountain Park in Summerland. From left are Coun. Doug Holmes, Lisa Jaager of the Summerland Rotary Club, Linda Van Alphen, MP Dan Albas, MLA Dan Ashton, Mayor Toni Boot, Ellen Walker-Matthews, Tom Matthews and Coun. Marty Van Alphen. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

VIDEO: First phases of upgrades completed at Summerland park

Improvements have been made to Giant’s Head Mountain Park

The municipality of Summerland has completed the first two phases of the Giant’s Head Mountain trails redevelopment project.

In 2018, the municipality completed a trails redevelopment plan in the 87-hectare mountain park.

The plan was created in consultation with the community and was designed to balance recreation opportunities with natural conservation.

The mountain, near the centre of Summerland, is a popular attraction for hiking and cycling.

The project included upgrading 5.4 kilometres of trails, building 2.2 kilometres of new trails, decommissioning trails for erosion control and environmental protection, adding new guard rails, improving the park entrance, road pullouts and reinstalling viewing tubes and trail signage.

To protect the ecosystem values, a comprehensive environmental management plan was completed before the work began.

The Rotary Club of Summerland contributed $100,000 to the project and secured $445,000 of provincial Rural Dividend funding.

In addition, the club provided $26,500 for signage.

READ ALSO: Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

READ ALSO: Summerland: This giant blew its stack and hurled lava bombs

“The Rotary Club of Summerland is pleased to have been able to provide funding from the proceeds and generous donations received through the annual Giants Head Grind – Christopher Walker Memorial event to partner in bringing this incredible project together,” said Ellen Walker-Matthews, Rotarian and founding char of the Giants Head Grind.

The total cost of the project is close to $800,000 and includes federal gas tax funds of $200,000.

The federal funding program, administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, delives funds to local government infrastructure and capacity building projects in B.C.

“Hiking is great exercise and conserving our natural environment is critical to having healthy communities, so I am thrilled to see the Giant’s Head Mountain trails redevelopment project is now complete,” said Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

“The completion of the Giant’s Head Mountain trails redevelopment project will connect the Summerland community through a safe and accessible trails network, which creates recreation opportunities while protecting the area’s ecosystem,” said Selina Robinson, the provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister of Citizens’ Services.

Bench Site Design provided consulting, design and contract administration services, and Cabin Forestry implemented the project.

“Last year Summerland celebrated the official opening of the Summerland Skatepark. This year we mark the completion of Phases 1 and 2 of the Giant’s Head Mountain trails redevelopment project,” said mayor Toni Boot.

“Both of these projects provide upgraded recreational amenities for residents and visitors and both projects were only possible through a collaborative effort between the district, funders and community partners.”

While the park is open to the public, the gate remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to allow more space for physical distancing.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Just Posted

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services douses two fires

More than ten crew members responded to each call out

Community radio gets approval in Okanagan Valley

CRTC gives station the green light

Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory

Inventory struggling to keep up with demand, real estate board says

LUNA RE-IMAGINED coming Sept. 25-27

The original festival was postponed but a COVID-safe alternative has been planned

From ‘we’re ready’ to ‘full of anxiety and fear’: Revelstoke parents react to kids returning to school

Classes resume Sept. 10

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

VIDEO: First phases of upgrades completed at Summerland park

Improvements have been made to Giant’s Head Mountain Park

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Interior Health reports five new cases of COVID-19

Eighteen cases are active and on isolation; no one in hospital across the region

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

Vernon police nab 3 after stolen car crashes

In attempts to evade police, suspects drove around block and crashed into parked car on 34th Street

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Juvenile eagle finds its wings at Salmon Arm wharf

Eagle spent almost two months at rehabilitation centre after leaving nest too early

Most Read