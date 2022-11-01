VIDEO: Halloween fireworks believed to be cause of 2-hectare grass fire in Oliver

‘A reminder to the public we are still in a high fire danger rating,’ Oliver FD says

A grass fire that erupted in Oliver over Halloween weekend is believed to caused by fireworks, members of the town’s fire department said.

Crews responded to the incident at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, arriving to the scene of a grass fire that grew to nearly two hectares in size before it was extinguished.

Upon investigation, the town’s fire department believes the blaze was caused by fireworks.

“As a reminder to the public, we are still in a high fire danger rating. Please be safe tonight with all your fire-related Halloween activities,” Oliver FD posted on their Facebook page ahead of Halloween night.

Oliver RCMP told Black Press some fireworks were reported downtown, but nobody was found around them.

“It was a nice safe night,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

In Penticton, crews were relatively quiet on Oct. 31, with just one fire-related incident of note to report.

