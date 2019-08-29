Federal leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh and MP Richard Cannings celebrate after a Penticton Vees goal in the pre-season game against the West Kelowna Warriors. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Video: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

The leader of the federal NDP named his favourite teams, player, and hopes for the Stanley Cup

By Brennan Phillips

Western News Staff

The Penticton Western News caught up with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at the Vees game on Wednesday night to ask him a bit about hockey.

Born in Toronto, the representative of Burnaby is split between having the Canucks and Maple Leafs as favourite teams. They’re his hopes for the Stanley Cup this year too.

“It’s got to be either the Maple Leafs or the Canucks, that’s it,” said Singh. “All the way, let’s do this.”

As for his favourite player? It’s Halifax-born Sidney Crosby.

“I like the resilience of Sidney Crosby,” said Singh. “A Canadian guy who’s playing at an incredible level, captain of the Penguins. Someone who’s kinda recovered through a lot of injuries, and kept on pushing through.”

Singh is Penticton to help kick off local MP Richard Cannings’ re-election campaign with a Shindig in the Garden. The Shindig starts at 7 p.m. tonight, at the Linden Gardens in Kaleden. Admission is $20, and includes food and bubbly.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Just Posted

VIDEO: Revelstoke balloon artist does it to make people smile

10-year-old donates part of her proceeds to the food bank

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 28

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 30, 1899 A petition is being… Continue reading

Community calendar for Aug. 28 to Sept. 4

Writer’s Block Wednesday, Aug. 28 When: 6 to 8 p.m. Where: Revelstoke… Continue reading

Liam’s Lowdown: Taste of summer

Summer recipes for chutney, butter, and relish

Photos: Cycling the new trail on Revelstoke Mountain Resort

5620 is a 15 k.m. descent of 5,620 feet.

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Time to count the days until graduation

A young student will have quite a bit of time between the start of Kindergarten and graduation day

VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Don’t. Drivers who ignore the warning will pay a high price

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Alberta man fined after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Police say 28-year-old Calgary resident fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries

Shuswap man seriously injured in trailer explosion

Rolf Manthey in intensive care in Kamloops, fundraiser begun to help with expenses

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

Most Read