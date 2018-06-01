VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

Ron Ackerson of Williams Lake stands next to the truck he was driving last Saturday near Agassiz, B.C. when suddenly brown splatters fell from the sky, covering the windshield, grill, roof, hood, tailgate and mirrors. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

There is not a big enough bird in the world to have dropped that amount of crap, said a Williams Lake man whose truck was doused with brown splatters while driving along the highway, just east of Agassiz last Saturday.

“We don’t live in Jurassic Park with any big creatures, but it just blows my mind,” Ron Ackerson said as he made a four-inch circle with his hands to show the size of the plops that covered his white Chevrolet truck. “When we finally stopped and pulled over there wasn’t a plane in the sky. But it had to be from a plane or something.”

Ackerson contacted the Tribune Friday after hearing the news story about a woman who was driving in Kelowna on May 9 when feces began falling from the sky into her vehicle.

“They had a sun roof,” Ackerson said. “I don’t know how you’d get that gunk out of the inside. I had a heck of a time washing it off my truck.”

Ackerson and his wife Jean were heading home to Williams Lake after he’d gone for a doctor’s appointment in Abbotsford when the incident occurred.

They’d stopped to use the public washrooms on the side of the highway just outside of Agassiz and had gone about five minutes down the road heading east when the brown splatters suddenly began falling onto the truck.

“I put the wipers on and had the washing fluid going, and it made a big enough hole for me to be able to see enough to pull over. It had covered the whole windshield — the grill, the roof, the hood, my mirrors, the tail gate — it was a mess.”

In the area where it happened, there were no houses on the sides of the highway, Ackerson said.

“You know how you have rain splats on your window, this was kind of like that but a lot bigger and you couldn’t see at all,” Jean said. “But it didn’t smell, and I have a good sense of smell.”

Pulling into a gas station to fuel up, he cleaned off the truck as best he could.

“I was afraid it was going to take the paint off.“

Regretting they didn’t have a camera at the time to take some photos, the Ackersons said they are hoping someone else may have seen it happen or knows something.

“We’ve driven across Canada, as far as Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and up to Terrace, B.C. but have never seen anything like this,” Ackerson said.



