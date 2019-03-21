VIDEO: Men strut their stuff in Underwear Show for Penticton triathlete

Clients of Okanoggin Barbers strutted their stuff to raise funds for Ironman athlete Jen Annett

They strutted, they did a little grinding and there might have even been a few table dances at the second annual Okanoggin Barber’s Men in Underwear Show.

The fun and at times a little risquée show was aimed at raising funds for Jen Annett a Penticton triathlete who is working towards qualifying for the second time for Ironman Wold Championships held in Kailua-Kona Hawaii.

Related: Video: Strutting their stuff in underwear fashion show fundraiser

Annett is scheduled to compete in three Ironman competitions starting in Utah in May followed by races in Frankfurt, Germany and Victoria later in the season.

Stars of the fashion show were clients and friends of the barbershop who strutted their stuff in Blue Sky Clothing – Blue Sky Guy underwear.

Video to come later in the day so make sure to check back!

x

To report a typo, email:

editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC

editor@keremeosreview.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.