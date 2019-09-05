VIDEO: Mobile home catches fire at Lake Country RV park, RCMP investigating

Kelowna RCMP are working to determine the exact cause of the blaze

Police are investigating a large fire at a Lake Country RV park Wednesday night.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster told Kelowna Capital News that officers responded to reports of a fire in 14800 block of Pelmewash Parkway just after 9:10 p.m.

According to reports, no one was inside the mobile home when the blaze broke out. Kelowna firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames, according to footage taken from the scene.

RCMP are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire. Foster said that investigators will be canvassing the area for evidence Thursday.

ALSO READ: Rideshare e-scooters intrusive, novelty rentals: Kelowna city councillor

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Watchdog looks into anti-competition practices in the digital economy
Next story
New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Just Posted

Candlelight vigil being held in Revelstoke for World Suicide Prevention Day

The event will be Sept. 10 from 8-9:30 p.m. at Grizzly Plaza

High 27 for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for Sept. 5

Revelstoke’s C3 Church turning a gallery upside down for art festival

Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder is coming up Sept. 27-29 in Revelstoke

United Way invests $150K for Okanagan fostered youth to go to post-secondary

The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former foster kids pursue post-secondary educations

CSRD makes landfill changes required by the environmental protection division

They outlined the changes made in a letter to the Ministry of Environment

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

Trees from Summerland nursery planted around the province

Mountain View Growers, Inc. produces 25 million seedlings a year

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Fair officials believe the Cowichan cannabis category is the first of its kind in Canada

Most Read